Braemar's Fife Arms scoops the Independent Hotel of the Year Award

The Fife Arms hotel in Braemar

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award is judged on a range of factors which showcase how the hotel stands out as exemplary in its chosen market.

It includes detailed assessments of the hotel’s achievements in the past year, policies regarding staff recruitment and retention, marketing and creative positioning, environmental and CSR policies, as well as performance and financials as to when the hotel has been able to open in the last year.

Since opening in 2018 to great acclaim, the Fife Arms has continued to inspire year on year and is a place which is dedicated to its people, creativity, and sustainability.

Set within the majestic Cairngorms National Park, it is the place to experience authentic Scotland, bringing a unique combination of Scottish heritage, landscape, craftsmanship and culture with world-class contemporary art. People and the community come first.

Judge Peter Banks said: "The Fife Arms is not just a destination venue for rich visitors, but the heart of a community – a real demonstration of true hotelkeeping."

Fellow judge, David Morgan-Hewitt added: "A truly inspirational hotel which has brought new life and sense of community to a Scottish hamlet."

The Fife Arms was also praised for its work within the community during the pandemic, where the team supported the village wherever possible.

At Christmas 2020, the kitchen brigade cooked turkey dinners for the vulnerable in Braemar.

Fife Arms general manager, Marc Denton, said: “We are honoured to have been awarded the Independent Hotel of the Year Award at this year’s Cateys.

"The last year has been extremely challenging for our industry, however, to win this prestigious award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team.