Buffalo Milk Ice Cream available for the first time in Scotmid stores across Aberdeenshire

Jessica Van Tromp with Steven Mitchell

The local community will be able to purchase the product in store which, until now, has only been available from The Buffalo Farm in Fife.

Founded in 2005, The Buffalo Farm is the third of five Scottish businesses to win the Scotmid Scottish Favourites competition, which is giving the ice cream prominent shelf space in selected Scotmid stores.

The competition was launched by the retailer to champion local producers and further demonstrates its commitment to Scottish sourcing.

The promotional listing will run for three weeks and will be available to purchase at the Torphins store on Craigour Road.

Steven Mitchell, Founder of The Buffalo Farm, spoke about what winning the competition means to the business: "We are so excited to be able to see our Buffalo ice cream featured in Scotmid stores across the country and it’s great to be recognised by such a prominent retailer in Scotland.

“We are first and foremost farmers and aim to produce the finest produce we can from our land in Kirkcaldy - with our team, farmland, countryside and animals at the very heart of our business.

"This listing will provide us with the perfect opportunity to reach new customers who value incredible local produce just like we do.”

Steven explains what makes buffalo milk special.

He said: “With our Buffalo Ice Cream, produced from milk from our own herd, we believe customers will buy into the brand concept and then be amazed at just how good the product is.

"We know Scotmid will get a real sense of pride from championing an exciting new Scottish product that their customers will appreciate.”

It’s not your average ice cream, which Steven describes as Scottish, smooth and flavourful.

Steven said: “Milk has several unique properties, and we were looking for another way to add value to the product range.

"With a slightly higher fat content than regular cow’s milk, it is the perfect core ingredient to make our luxuriously rich ice cream. Raspberry Ripple was the obvious choice, as one of the nations’ favourite traditional ice cream flavours.”

He continued: “Our buffalo milk produces a richer, creamier flavour and texture over traditional ice cream. Our Raspberry Ripple Buffalo ice-cream is made in our dairy factory in the heart of Fife.

"We are growing our production on a weekly basis, which is driven by the volume our buffalo can produce.

"We offer a real field to fork (or spoon!) solution, with an incredibly short supply chain, from our farm in Fife to Scotmid stores.”

Jessica Van Tromp, local sourcing manager at Scotmid, said: “We’re so excited to be able to stock such an innovative and delicious product in our stores across Aberdeenshire.