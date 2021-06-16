Cash boost for timber transport projects

Timber transport projects have received a cash boost.

The cash boost has been awarded to Aberdeenshire Council. The funding is co-financed and drawn from the Strategic Timber Transport Fund which is managed by Scottish Forestry.

The funding goes mostly to improve minor roads – improving surfaces, widening corners, adding traffic calming measures or providing passing places.

All these measures will help keep the flow of timber moving to market and reduce impacts on local communities.

The roads to get improvements on include:

A97 at Logie Coldstone to Tillypronie A93/80 at Neil Bridge C565 at Suie viewpoint to Knockespoch From Tom Breac to A944

In addition, the funding will pay for the continuation of a timber transport project officer who advises and assists with generating local projects.

Announcing the funding, Màiri McAllan, Minister for Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform said: “A green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is imperative and, as part of that, we are committed to supporting our forestry sector given its role in our transition to net zero.

"The sector also provides thousands of jobs and generates around £1 billion to our economy each year.

“By improving our timber transport network we can help the industry get its timber to market and ensure economic benefits continue.

"It will also reduce the effects that timber lorries can have on small local communities.”

In the last five years, the Scottish Government has invested around £41 million through the fund into over 200 timber transport projects, helping over 55 million tonnes of timber get to market.

On April 1, 2019, the devolution of forestry to Scottish Ministers was completed. With the new arrangements, Forestry Commission Scotland was replaced by a new Scottish Government agency called Scottish Forestry.