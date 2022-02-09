Charity moves to new offices in Banchory Business Centre

From left: Julie Cooper, office administrator, Leah Bruce, senior coordinator, and Kelly Paterson, family coordinator.

Home Start Deeside, Alford and Strathdon had been based in offices behind the Clydesdale Bank in the centre of Banchory for more than 16 years. However, following the bank’s closure, the charity was faced with finding a new base.

The charity now occupies 393 square feet of modern, open plan office space at the Business Centre, providing the space needed to carry out its day-to-day work while offering clients an accessible, safe, yet private space to visit.

The charity will also have access to the Business Centre’s on-site meeting and conference facilities meaning volunteer training sessions and Board Meetings can be held in one location.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Home Start Deeside, Alford and Strathdon had to adapt its operations to ensure it could still support those who needed the charity most.

Leah Bruce, Home Start’s Senior Coordinator said: “The pandemic really brought home to us how vital our services are to families with young children.

"It is extremely easy for parents with young children to feel isolated and alone and this is amplified when you find yourself in the midst of a pandemic.

“We had to quickly adapt our services and support ensuring our local services could be accessed online but also in person, where possible.

"We coordinated socially distanced meet ups outside in local parks to ensure our parents still had access to a support network and created lists of some of the best practical ideas for activities and resources that people could do with their children while in lockdown or self-isolating at home.”

Leah added: “Our new offices will play an important role in the next stage of our organisations growth as we look to address the changing needs of the families we support in the local area.”

David Smart, Leys Estate Group Chief Executive, said: “Banchory Business Centre is home to a diverse range of tenants, from third sector organisations to financial services, health and wellbeing and oil and gas companies.

“With its central location, proximity to transport links and flexible workspaces, the Business Centre can meet a wide range of business needs, from single office space to medium sized organisations.

“Both Leys Estate Group and the Burnett family have a long association with Home Start and we are delighted to welcome the charity to Banchory Business Centre and look forward to continuing to support this vital local support service.”

Home Start is a local community network of trained volunteers and expert support helping families with young children through their challenging times.

The charity is kick starting its new volunteer recruitment drive with its next Family Visiting Volunteer Training session at Banchory Business Centre on February 10.