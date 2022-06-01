Charity volunteers are making a huge difference to people living with chest, heart & stroke conditions

Andrea Meany has been volunteering at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s Banchory boutique store since 2018.

In Grampian more than 173,300 people are living with chest, heart and stroke conditions.

The charity’s team of over 7,000 volunteers are vital in helping them reach people in our communities across the country who are in need of support.

The economic benefit to the charity over the last 12 months was an incredible £1.6 million.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s volunteers in Grampian dedicated over 13,800 hours over the last year to help people in the local community by volunteering at the charity’s support services, in their retail stores and at fundraising events.

Two volunteers that the charity is celebrating and thanking this week, are Fran Garioch and Andrea Meany who both volunteer their time in two of the charity’s shops.

Andrea Meany is 61 and lives in Banchory, with her husband.

She has been a volunteer in Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s Banchory boutique store since 2018.

Drawn by the sight of a pretty jacket in the window of the Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland boutique store in Banchory, Andrea popped in to try it on.

A few minutes later, she walked out of the store with the jacket AND with a new role as the store’s latest volunteer.

Three years on, Andrea gives up her time twice a week to help in the store and raise crucial funds for the charity.

Andrea said: “There’s great camaraderie between all of us volunteers and staff, but I love being on the shop floor the most.

"I do the mannequins and get to faff about and change things.

“I love how much my confidence has been boosted by volunteering. I’d never worked in retail before and so I don’t know what possessed me to put my name forward.

"But I don’t regret it. It’s a wonderful thing to do.”

Jane-Claire Judson, Chief Executive at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “We want to say a massive thank you to our amazing volunteers.

"They are a true inspiration to everyone across the charity – we see first-hand the hugely important and selfless efforts they make each week to help others.

“Whether they’re volunteering to raise vital funds in our shops or at our fundraising events, or they’re dedicating their time to support people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions to live their lives to the full through our services, they are making a real difference to people’s lives.

“Volunteers’ Week is a great time to celebrate our amazing volunteers and put them right at the centre of our thoughts and thanks.

"We appreciate the incredible work they do all year round to help make sure there’s no life half lived in Scotland.”