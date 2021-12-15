Christmas shopping at Milton of Crathes

Milton of Crathes is perfect for some festive shopping (Photo:Tom Daly)

Milton of Crathes, on the A93 near Banchory, is a unique complex of shops and restaurants offering shoppers the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing day out while supporting local businesses.

The complex’s most recent addition, Livi Loves Dress Agency is offering an extra special Christmas gift to shoppers with 20 per cent off all clothing, shoes and accessories.

TwinPeakes Fly Fishing has an extensive range of outdoor clothing and stocking fillers for the fisherman or woman as well as fishing experiences on the Crathes Castle beat and casting instruction vouchers for its Fly Fishing School.

Sitting on the banks of the River Dee, Milton Brasserie is the perfect spot for coffee or a festive lunch or why not buy a gift voucher for that January catch up.

As well as showcasing some of Scotland’s finest artists, Milton Art Gallery also has a wide range of gift ideas, including ceramics and jewellery by local designers and artists.

White Stag Barrels make bespoke gifts, furniture and accessories from used whisky and wine barrels, while Whitesky Photographics brings the north-east to life through Astrophotography.

The team at Hidden Scotland can not only advise you on their selection of the finest in Scottish gifts, art, cards and accessories but can also help you plan your dream Scottish escape in 2022.