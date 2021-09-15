Couple enjoy new venture with first physical shop at Milton of Crathes complex

Simon and Jen White outside their new shop at Milton of Crathes near Banchory.

White Stag Barrels and WhiteSky Photographics has opened at the Milton of Crathes complex near Banchory following the success of a Pop-Up shop earlier in the summer.

Simon and Jen White have turned their hobby into a dream job, showcasing unique creations from wine and whisky barrels and eye-catching night-time photography.

By day, the couple give barrels a new lease of life, creating everything from bespoke bars to dog beds, wine holders and outdoor furniture and coffee tables. Then when night comes Simon indulges his passion for Astrophotography, capturing some of the areas most loved landmarks in breath-taking images.

Simon said: “Opening the shop at the Milton of Crathes was a huge step for us but an opportunity that we had to grab with both hands.

“What started out as a hobby quickly turned into much more as friends and family came up with ideas and suggestions as to what we could create. People really love the story behind each piece and enjoy hearing about the life the barrels had before us and the work we do to bring them to life as new pieces.

“Astrophotography is so much more than just a photograph of a stunning landmark or skyline, it brings both the subject and the night sky to live in vivid colours and displays. It’s the perfect release when you have been working on a barrel all day in the workshop, getting out in the fresh night air.

“The Milton of Crathes is the perfect setting for our work and we are already enjoying speaking to locals and visitors from further afield about our work.”

David Smart, Leys Estate Group chief executive, said: “As an Estate, we are committed to helping new businesses grow and find their full potential. Simon and Jen have worked hard to develop a unique identity for their enterprise, focusing on the quality and uniqueness of their products. We wish them the very best at Milton of Crathes and look forward to watching their business flourish.”

The shop will be open Wednesday – Sunday; 10.30-4.30pm.