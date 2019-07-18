Couple open salt therapy business

A new business has opened in Deeside offering a natural therapy which can benefit those with a wide range of respiratory and skin conditions.

The Salt Sanctuary, at Milton of Crathes, near Banchory, is the only dedicated salt therapy rooms in the North-east with people having to travel to Inverness or Edinburgh for the therapy.

It is run by husband and wife team Lorna and Stuart Ewan who have been working towards the opening for the past two years after their family directly benefited from the treatment.

The sanctuary, part of the Milton complex, has two purpose-designed salt rooms with a dedicated children’s room featuring games and a television.

A separate adult room makes the most of the building’s waterwheels, which originate from when it was a functioning mill.

Lorna explained: “When our daughter was one-year old she suffered from recurring ear infections.

“We researched salt therapy and since her first session she has never looked back.

“My parents have also benefited from salt therapy, particularly my father who has ongoing respiratory issues following treatment for cancer.”

She added: “We had been looking for a location for our business and when the building within the Milton village came up we jumped at the chance.

“It really is the most tranquil and calming of surroundings, we couldn’t have asked for a better setting for our therapeutic treatment rooms.”

The couple hope to expand the business over time, providing a range of natural alternative treatments such as meditation, yoga, mindfulness, hypnotherapy and massage.

Earlier this month they held a special open weekend.