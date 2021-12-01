Crerar Hotels announces refurb and rebrand of Royal Deeside property

In Spring 2022, the inn will relaunch as The Balmoral Arms with Crerar Hotels spending £2.2m in the first stage of a full refurb.

Crerar Hotel Group is spending £2.2 million in the first stage on a full refurbishment of the Royal Deeside property, as part of a wider programme of work across three of its seven four- and five-star hotels and inns.

Relaunching in spring 2022 as The Balmoral Arms, the property will receive a five-star royal treatment, with work starting this month on the transformation.

Whilst preserving the unique character of the Inn, the refurbishment will bring a range of individual deluxe suites, family suites, couples’ rooms and rooms designed specifically for guests heading to Deeside for outdoor adventure.

A new dining experience, spa treatment rooms will complete the transformation, creating a retreat fit for royalty.

The refurbishment is part of an ongoing programme of investment going into the New Year, which will see a total of £4.5 million spent across Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn and Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, as well as the Deeside Inn.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “Investing so significantly and relaunching the Deeside Inn as the Balmoral Arms means we can offer guests an experience that is fitting with the wider area’s royal heritage, as they take in all that our stunning corner of Scotland has to offer.

“The ambitious plans for the Inn will help us go even further in showcasing the best in authentic Scottish hospitality – which is particularly important as international travel begins to well and truly open up.

“We’re very much looking forward to showing off the results of the refurbishment when it is complete.”

The tranche of investment across the three properties comes just months after Crerar Hotels unveiled the results of a £500,000 investment in the five-star Glencoe Inn and a £3.5 million transformation of Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa.

It takes the Group’s total spend on the portfolio to £10 million over the past 12 months.