Crerar Hotels to pay out £150,000 to staff

Team members, including those at the Deeside Inn, will be rewarded.

Crerar Hotels, whose portfolio includes the Deeside Inn in Ballater, will reward its employees via the fund which is made up of guest contributions.

The payment is quarterly, meaning associates who are now on or above Minimum Living wage will receive regular Fair Fund payments to top up their wages.

The group introduced an optional 10 per cent service charge at each of its properties, giving guests a simple way to reward team members for outstanding service.

Since June, a total of £150,000 has amassed thanks to guests opting in when paying for lunch, dinner, afternoon tea or spa treatments.

The Fair Fund will be paid to more than 200 employees, across all departments on an equal basis.

Hotel team members stand to earn approximately £1,000 on top of their annual salaries, with their Fair Fund payment being proportionate to the number of hours worked during the last three-months. For some chefs, this amounted to a £2,000 top up for three months of excellent service.

The ‘Fair Fund’ quarterly pay-out comes just months after Crerar Hotels launched a tranche of brand-new employee lifestyle benefits, and committed £1m to talent attraction, retention, and development via the Crerar Academy.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “All of our team members work incredibly hard to deliver first-class, authentic Scottish hospitality, so we wanted to give guests a simple way to reward this that would result in a completely fair, transparent structure.

“The Fair Fund ensures that staff receive a pay-out which is proportionate to the hours they work and means that those working behind the scenes are also rewarded for their hard work.

“We’ve made the system completely transparent so all team members can see who has earned what in each quarter and absolutely every penny contributed by guests is given to our deserving employees.”