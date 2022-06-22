Crerar Hotels unveils newly refurbished Balmoral Arms

The £2.2million refurb is almost finished at the Balmoral Arms.

With the £2.2m investment works almost all wrapped up, guests of the hotel - located just a stone’s throw from The Queen’s Scottish residence in Ballater – now have the chance to enjoy a first look at the hotel’s new design concept, spa treatment rooms and dining experience.

The inn, now fit for royalty, preserved the unique character of the building whilst creating individual deluxe suites, family suites, couple’s rooms and rooms designed specifically for guests heading out to Deeside for outdoor adventure.

The full refurbishment including the restaurant and spa treatment rooms will be complete by the end of June.

The hotel featured a new design concept.

Crerar Hotels Group is also continuing to deliver on its commitment to invest in its people and portfolio with the creation of new jobs at the prestigious venue.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “With the completion of works at the Balmoral Arms, we can now be confident in providing the very best in authentic Scottish hospitality that reflects its natural environment.

“Investing so significantly and relaunching the Balmoral Arms means we can offer guests an experience that is fitting with the wider area’s royal heritage, as they take in all that this stunning corner of Scotland has to offer. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the Balmoral Arms over the summer months."

Joanna Whysall, General Manager of the Balmoral Arms, said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be launching the Balmoral Arms at such an exciting time.

“As we reach completion, our design concepts are really shining through and reflect the beautiful tones of heather, the woodlands and greenery that you pass when travelling to such an iconic location, this reflects stunning surroundings of the Balmoral Arms all year-round and is something we are incredibly proud to present to our guests.

“I’m looking forward to recruit further members of our outstanding team for our new proposition in the heart of Royal Deeside – and at the most fitting time, during a milestone jubilee year.”