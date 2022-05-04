Davdisons Chemists raises more than £18k for charity partner Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland

L-R front: Graham Carcary, Alan Gordon, Jade Robertson, Stephanie Parker back: Dominica Iglinska and Lyndsey McCulloch

All funds raised will help fund the charity’s Hospital to Home services which support people with chest, heart and stroke conditions across the country to manage their conditions and live life to the full.

Their Hospital to Home services are a nationwide network of local support groups, nurses and one-to-one support teams which support people and their families throughout their recovery.

The partnership began in January 2020 after Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland won the public’s vote to become Davidsons charity partner of the year.

During the pandemic, Davidsons decided to extend the partnership to the end of 2021 as lockdown had a huge impact on the charity’s ability to raise vital funds through its fundraising events and retail shops and disrupted some of Davidsons planned fundraising activity.

Staff from the chain of chemists took part in a number of fundraising events including a 500-mile walk, a skydive, a firewalk and company-wide quiz.

Their generous customers also supported the charity by donating to the branches various fundraisers and via collection cans which were placed in Davidsons 42 branches across the country.

Gillian Green, Assistant Director of Fundraising at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone at Davidsons Chemists and their customers for their support and generosity over the past two years.

“Despite working hard to support our communities across Scotland throughout lockdown and beyond, they dedicated their spare time to raising vital funds to help make sure people with chest, heart and stroke conditions can live their lives to the full.

"The incredible amount they have raised is a true testament to their amazing staff and loyal customers!”

Gilllian continued: “The last two years have been challenging but having the support of Davidsons and their customers will help us reach even more people through our Hospital to Home services and help make sure there’s no life half lived in Scotland.”

Allan Gordon, Managing Director at Davidsons Chemists, said: “We are thrilled to have raised £18,825 for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and to have smashed our original fundraising target of £15,000.

“I’m really proud of what our staff and customers have achieved over the last two years.