Deeside brasserie owner takes over Aberdeen city bistro

Jay Emmerson (right) has taken over the business from Nicky Turnbull

Located on Midstocket Road, the bistro, which opened four years ago, will be renamed ‘Milton on the Corner’ as of March 1.

Milton Brasserie owner, Jay Emmerson, says he is looking forward to this next step for his group and is keen to build upon what is already an incredibly successful business.

He said: “Having acquired Milton Brasserie a number of years ago and grown it significantly, I wanted to extend our operations to Aberdeen city, and Cognito On The Corner seemed like a perfect fit for us.

“It has such a great location, is beautifully designed and has a fantastic atmosphere. The fact it also has private dining rooms was a real attraction. Basically, it was exactly what we were looking for.”

The sale will allow local businesswoman Nicky Turnbull to focus on the other businesses she owns across Aberdeen, including Café Cognito and Cognito At The Cross, while she retains ownership of the building in which the bistro is located.

Mr Emmerson continued: “Nicky and her team have built up such a popular and successful neighbourhood bistro.

“My plan now is to build upon what has already been achieved, expanding on what Cognito On The Corner did best, namely serving good food and providing exceptional service.”

Brunch and afternoon tea will be added to the bistro’s current offering of lunch and dinner.

All 10 Cognito on the Corner staff will transfer to the new owners.

Ms Turnbull said: “I’d like to wish Jay and his team all the very best for this next chapter and have no doubt the bistro will continue to thrive under his ownership and go from strength to strength.

“I’d also like to thank our Cognito on the Corner community for helping make the bistro the success it is, and of course our fantastic staff too for all their hard work and efforts. It’s been a pleasure to have got to know everyone.