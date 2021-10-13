Deeside business nominated amongst best in Britain

The Italian Ghillie was founded by Former Fife Arms general manager, Federica Bertolini

The Italian Ghillie impressed judges, MBE Alison Edgar and Scottish TV presenter, Zara Janjua, who selected the local business from over 600 nominations as a finalist in the Best ‘Off the Beaten Path’ Business in Britain category.

Federica Bertolini arrived in Royal Deeside over 20 years ago from Italy to work in the hospitality industry.

Her career took her across the UK and back to Italy before her love for Scotland and Braemar brought her back ‘home.’

She was appointed as General Manager of the Fife Arms and was instrumental in the refurbishment and reopening of the historic venue before she took a leap of faith and set up her own business.

The Italian Ghillie provides a one of a kind group experience of hiking and historical storytelling of Royal Deeside, paired with foraging and cooking in the natural wild. Taking in the stunning scenery, wildlife and rich heritage of the area.

Federica said: “It is lovely to be recognised, but this is for Royal Deeside, which is such a fantastic piece of Scotland. I fell in love with this area many years ago and to be able to share my stories and the history of this land with people from so many different countries and walks of life, is a dream. I hope this encourage even more people to visit.”

The Journal Awards is sponsored by the luxury and lifestyle online platform Mór and CEO, Urchana Moudgil said: “It is great to see a local business such as, The Italian Ghillie, being nominated for this award.

"The whole community should be proud, and I hope this encourages even more people to think about supporting local businesses.

"There has never been a better time for the business community to come together and support each other. These awards allow people to discover new and exciting independent businesses and brands who put quality, personal service, and attention to detail above everything else.”