Deeside business targets growth through The Academy

Susan Yule, founder of artisan nut butters producer Hungry Squirrel.

Open to food and drink businesses of all sizes and ambition, The Academy, is a series of programmes being delivered by Scotland Food & Drink Partnership and training experts Levercliff Associates to support businesses sell themselves, build their brands, thrive and compete in highly competitive retail and foodservice markets.

The three training programmes - Seeding Growth, Accelerating Growth and Commercial Excellence - have been designed to support companies at various stages in their development.

Artisan nut butters producer Hungry Squirrel is joining three other Aberdeenshire businesses who are kickstarting their growth journey by joining the Seeding Growth programme.

Susan Yule, founder of Hungry Squirrel, said: “Covid-19 has definitely changed my business over the past year. I haven’t been able to attend the usual events and farmers markets that are part and parcel of running a food business, however, on the flipside of that, online sales have increased significantly.

“I chose to join The Academy as I have reached a point in my business journey where I need support and guidance on how to take things to the next level. There are lots of opportunities out there, but to grow the business sustainably I need to ensure that I have the necessary structure in place to support my ambitious plans at each stage. With the combined knowledge and expertise of the Academy’s team of specialists on hand I aim to come out of this programme with a forward plan of action for connecting with buyers and the ability to effectively sell my brand and products UK wide and further afield.”

Lucy Husband, market development and business engagement director at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “The Academy aims to bring a renewed sense of positivity and optimism for businesses when it comes to growing their brands. It is fantastic to see so many local food and drink businesses focus on their future and revisit their ambitions for growth after a difficult year.”