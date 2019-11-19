Deeside dental practice ready for growth

A local dental practice is set to provide the latest technology to patients in Deeside and also refurbish its premises, through funding support from Barclays.

Established for more than 30 years, Fountain Dental Group operates two practices in the area, one in Banchory and another in Aboyne.

With ten surgeries in total, the business has been providing dental care to local residents for generations.

While the practice already looks after a large patient base, there are ambitious plans in the pipeline for expanding the business and increasing the number of customers.

The funding package from the financial services company will allow the dental group to provide its Aboyne practice with a state-of-the-art decontamination unit.

The practice’s waiting and reception area will also be refurbished.

The plans include investment in equipment and services across its 10 surgeries to offer the latest technology.

Graeme Wisely, partner at Fountain Dental Group, said: “Technology is constantly changing in the industry, so upgrades to our equipment are a vital way for us to remain ahead of the curve and maintain the quality of care for our customers.”

Stuart Brown, head of SME Scotland at Barclays, said: “Fountain Dental Group is equipped for success and we look forward to watching them grow.

“We were pleased to offer the team a deal which will help them not only expand but ensure their service offering is in line with industry advances.”