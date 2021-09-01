Deeside rum producer receives ministerial visit

Fraser Graham and Dave Smith from Cabezon Beverage

Cabezon Beverage was launched during lockdown in October 2020 and their flagship product, Ron Cabezon, is now stocked with the on and off trade from Fraserburgh to St Ives and growing month on month.

Scotland is world renowned for spirit distillation and the Scottish rum scene is getting bigger with every passing week and Cabezon Beverage is one of the companies leading the charge.

The visit on Wednesday last week included a tour of the distillery at Lost Loch Spirits in Aboyne as well as a guide on production, an introduction to botanicals, new products coming to market and future growth plans.

David Smith, Managing Director of Cabezon Beverage said: “I won’t pretend the first year in business has been easy, but we are really proud of how far we have come.

"We are now stocked in bars and shops across the UK and Spain with a customer base that is growing month on month.

"The rum scene in Scotland is growing everyday and we are delighted to be one of the companies leading the charge.”

Fraser Graham Marketing Director added: “It was fantastic to have Ms Gougeon visit us at the distillery.

"We are working hard ourselves, but it is comforting to know that the Scottish Government has faith in what we are doing and is providing support to ourselves and businesses all over the country as we come out the end of a very difficult 18 months.

"The rum scene in Scotland is evolving and becoming more accessible.

"The media in Scotland have also been great, helping get the message out there and showcase some of the great products Scotland has to offer.

Ms Mairi Gougeon said: “I was delighted to visit Cabezon Beverage to learn about their business, future growth plans and was impressed with their achievements despite the challenges presented over the past year.

"I was impressed by the work Cabezon Beverage have been doing launching their signature rum during lockdown in October 2020.”

She added: "There is growing demand for Scottish rum and Cabezon Beverage are an innovative local business in the Scottish spirits sector.”

Cabezon Beverage’s signature product – Ron Cabezon – can be purchased direct from www.cabezonbeverage.com, Master of Malt and Amazon as well as independent spirit shops across the country and if it is not stocked in your local… ask them why not?

The business’s unique name – Cabezon – is Spanish for ‘Pig headed/Big headed’ and was a nickname the founder picked up whilst living in Barcelona.