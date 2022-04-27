Deeside startup hosts UK-US trade delegation

Katherine Tai (Left) and Ann-Marie Trevelyan.

The talks being held in the North-East are centred on key sectors for Scottish economy and bring together a range of Scottish businesses, from Aberdeen’s flourishing tech scene and world-leading energy sector, with the dialogue focussing on areas including digital and innovation, green trade, supporting SMEs and supply chain resilience.

Participants in the facility visit, and press conference held on site, included US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai; UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Anne-Marie Trevelyan; and Andy Burnham, Mayor for Greater Manchester.

Ray Milne, Operations Director at Legasea said: “We were delighted to accommodate the visit of the UK-US trade delegation, during their visit to the North-East of Scotland. As an SME, with ambitions for continued international growth, we very much welcome the progression of opportunities for businesses to trade with our international partners such as the United States.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to all involved in planning and co-ordinating the visit, as well as McIntosh Plant Hire, for their assistance with logistics and security arrangements”.