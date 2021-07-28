Deliveroo rides into Deeside

The British food delivery service has launched in Deeside

This means that locals can now order food from a range of restaurants and grocery retailers in the local area.

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables users to check out the very best local food in their area.

In celebration of the launch, Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first two orders using the code: NEWROOTOWN. This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 per order (valid until August 22).

The launch will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Deeside who will be able to reach new customers and grow their businesses through offering delivery.

Among the businesses already signed up include Kuni Coffee, The Foundry Diner, Abdul's - Deeside, Culaccino, Deeside Food Station, Dessert Joy, Evergreen Art Cafe, Hogs & Hops, Lunch Bunch, Pudding & Bear and Zizou Express.

Deliveroo is also looking for up to 50 people to become riders. Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes.