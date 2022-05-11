DeltaTek Global joins forces with local bussinesses to help Deeside mental health charity

The charity which provides a free and confidential counselling service operates out of its premises in Aboyne, and is a project support service provided by Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA). It has been providing its valued service to the area for 22 years and has been in its current base for 15 years with a team of 15 volunteers and two staff.

DeltaTek first started working with the charity last year and has provided manpower together with Duncan’s of Banchory supplying carpets, Andy Lovell Décor Ltd, Leslie Joinery and Flexistore providing storage of supplies during the refurb, the team have pulled off a remarkable refurbishment of the charity offices in just a few days.

One to One Counselling Services Deeside, Manager, Laura Simmons, said: “We have been blown away by the generosity of all involved. Time is valuable so the time, effort and supplies that has been put into the project is so special. Our workspace has been transformed and the base is now an even more pleasant and therapeutic space for clients to visit and for our volunteers and staff to work from. It is so important that our space is a safe space, and that it is friendly and warming and with all the kindness received we have definitely achieved this. This week marks Mental Health Awareness week so to open the doors to a refreshed base is just incredible. ”

The refurb project volunteer team

Chief Operating Officer at DeltaTek, Dave Shand, said: “The services that One to One provides to the Deeside area is unrivalled and the clients, staff and volunteers deserve a tranquil, and fit for purpose environment. Being able to help with this project has been immensely important, mental health is critical and this has instilled the importance of how we should be so aware of our own and others feelings and emotions.”