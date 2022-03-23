Discover Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire once again

Braemar Highland Games Visitor Centre is just one of the exhibitors who will attend the trade event.

Discover Scotland 2022 will for the first time this year, combine an online business-to-business event, known as Discover Scotland: Reconnect 2022, taking place on April 5-7, with five regional showcases, known as Discover Scotland: Live Showcase to then be held in May and September, promoting trade-ready Scottish tourism businesses to key buyers from 21 international markets.

Exhibitors from Deeside include Candacraig; Braemar Highland Games Visitor Centre; Deetour – the Northern Highlights Pass and Aberdeenshire Highland Cattle.

It is the only travel trade series that exclusively promotes Scotland as a visitor destination and enables Scottish businesses to connect with key buyers from around the globe to help attract visitors, from near and far, to Scotland and help rebuild Scotland’s valuable tourism industry.

A total of 336 tourism and events operators from across Scotland are due to attend the virtual event in April, to connect with 320 international delegates through 1-2-1 meetings, panel sessions and virtual networking.

Sixty-five businesses from Scotland have not previously attended a VisitScotland trade event.

Among the countries and territories represented are Scotland’s key markets; UK, Canada, USA, Germany, France, Spain and Italy; other short haul markets in Europe; Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark and Belgium; as well as emerging markets Republic of Korea, China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Israel, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director, said: “The last two years have been extremely challenging for tourism businesses not just in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire but across the globe. It is encouraging to see so many tourism businesses from the region signed up to Discover Scotland 2022, and I am especially pleased to see so many new businesses signing up to this event.”