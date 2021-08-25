Douneside House retains culinary plaudits

Douneside House in Tarland has retained its illustrious triple AA Rosette status for the fifth year running.

Douneside House in Tarland retained its illustrious triple AA Rosette status for the fifth year running, and continues to be North East Scotland’s only AA triple rosette-awarded hotel or restaurant.

Head Chef, Matt Price, who joined the team at Douneside in April, is delighted the hotel has held on to the accolade under his culinary leadership.

He said: “This is fantastic recognition of the high quality product and service we offer here at Douneside House, and I’m delighted to have retained the esteemed status of a triple Rosette award so early in my tenure here. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of my talented kitchen team, all of whom work tirelessly to ensure that every single dish we serve to our guests is something really special.”

Established in 1955, the AA’s Rosette scheme celebrates successful cooking at different levels across the UK.

Success or failure in achieving Rosettes is based on one or more unannounced visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant. Essentially the visit is a snapshot, whereby the entire meal, including ancillary items (when served), is assessed. Only an estimated 10% of restaurants nationwide are considered to be of a standard worthy of one Rosette or more.

AA Inspector, Martin Slater, said: “Three rosettes are typically awarded to outstanding hotels and restaurants that demand recognition well beyond their local area. I’m pleased to report that Douneside House delivered seamlessly on all these fronts, and is highly deserving of its continued triple AA Rosette status.”

Douneside’s popular Dining Club, a special 8-course tasting menu restricted to 14 guests, is a real treat for foodies.

Hosted by the hotel’s award-winning sommelier, James Payne, the event showcases a variety of expertly crafted dishes created exclusively for the event.

Contact Douneside House for more information or to join the waiting list.