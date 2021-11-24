Dress Agency takes last remaining unit at Milton of Crathes

Livi Loves Dress Agency has been established by owner Cristina Vettese after she trialled the concept running short-term pop-up shops during the summer.

The new venture is one of four new businesses which have joined the existing businesses since 2019.

Joining the established Milton Art Gallery and Milton Brasserie, Twin Peakes Fly Fishing now has a casting school and retail unit at the site, establishing the only fly-fishing shop on the banks of the River Dee.

This is complemented by destination company and shop Hidden Scotland and new venture White Stag Barrels and Whitesky Photographics.

Cristina said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my weekends running the pop-up shop. It was a steep learning curve, but I quickly felt at home doing it. I just love meeting customers, hearing about trips or events that require a new outfit or why something special has just caught their eye.

“The whole process from picking a vintage or preloved piece of clothing, displaying it to show it off to its full potential and then seeing someone fall in love with it is just fantastic.

“I quietly opened the doors in October and have used the time to find out what customers are looking for in a more permanent shop. We now have a wide range of ladies clothing, accessories and shoes – from something special for a long-awaited night out or cosy jackets for meeting friends for a coffee or a walk.

“In time I am hoping to add some high-end men’s wear to the shop and I am also showcasing jewellery and art from Devona Jewellery, Jane Porter and Upcycled with Love furniture.”

David Smart, Leys Estate Group Chief Executive, said: “The fact that we have a full complement of unique and very different businesses at Milton of Crathes hopefully shows that there are opportunities out there in the retail and leisure sector.”