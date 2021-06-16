Easter Anguston Farm to reopen to the public

Easter Anguston Farm will reopen to the public from June 25.

Easter Anguston Farm (EAF) is a local community resource which provides training for adults with learning disabilities and other additional support needs.

The farm, usually visited by thousands of visitors each year, has been closed since the pandemic started.

Located on the outskirts of Peterculter, EAF is a vital local resource that enables adults and children to experience a family day out, explore nature, see animals up close or have the opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and play in a range of interactive play zones.

EAF also operates many volunteer days; brings various groups together and forms new relationships within the community.

In 2020 VSA launched their 'Save Easter Anguston Appeal,' to help raise urgently needed funds to ensure the farm could reopen.

Dr. Kenneth Simpson, chief executive of VSA, said: "We are delighted to be in the position to welcome back families to Easter Anguston Farm.

"We will be opening to the general public from the 25th of June, and initially, we will be open on weekends only, with the aim of us working towards returning to our regular operating hours in late fall."

Dr. Simpson added: "We know how much the farm means to thousands of families who visit us each year. We would not be able to reopen had it not been for the incredible support we have received.

"Thank you to everyone who has played their part and donated.

"To date, Covid-19 has had a devasting impact on us, and we would continue to ask for people to support us when they can."

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of the public, staff, and the vulnerable people VSA support, VSA has introduced a new online booking system.

The farm will only be accessible via a pre-booked ticket which can be booked directly at vsa.org.uk.

There is no charge for a ticket; however, the charity does rely on donations to keep this facility accessible for all.