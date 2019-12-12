Eco-beauty shop has opened in Aboyne

A new eco-beauty store has opened in the former Hilltrek shop on Ballater Road, Aboyne.

Mairi MacDonald has taken her popular online beauty store ‘Thistle & Clay’ up a level by offering her handmade, planet-friendly soap, shampoo, skincare and other beauty products in a bricks-and-mortar shop.

When her mission to ditch the plastic and find some effective ‘nasty free’ and environmentally friendly skincare products for her family failed, the mum-of three took to making her own beauty products.

‘Thistle & Clay’ was born in April and with the development of her product line, creation of the online store and attendance at various farmers markets, Mairi has seen it grow from strength to strength.

All the beauty products are packaged in compostable, recyclable or re-usable materials, and are plastic-free. Customers can also bring their own containers or bottles to be refilled, as needed.

The new premises include a manufacturing/kitchen area and a retail area, as well as a social/community space where Mairi plans to run workshops for people interested in making their own soaps or perfumes.

She said: “This is a really exciting step for me! The new shop will, not only, enable me to increase my productivity, but will also help bring me closer to my customers.

“I aim to create a relaxing and welcoming environment for them to come in and browse, have a chat and test some of the products.”

Other small like-minded businesses or organisations that may not have premises of their own will be able to hire the social/community section when it is not is use – in a similar vein to Banchory’s community café ‘Number 1’ in Scott Skinner Square.

Mairi said: “I am seeking to extend Thistle & Clay’s brand ethos of ‘sustainability’ by using reclaimed, recycled or sustainable materials wherever possible.

“It’s has taken some time, but we are now raring to go and delighted to be open in the heart of Royal Deeside.”