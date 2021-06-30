End of an era as Banchory ice cream shop owners retire

Lynda Forrest and Chris Collins (right) with new owners Julia and Gavin Fleming.

Lynda Forrest and Chris Collins who run Continental Cream on Dee Street have decided to pass on the reins to Julia and Gavin Fleming after building the shop into being one of the most well-known in the area.

Taking to Facebook to introduce the new owners, Lynda and Chris wrote, “Please give a warm welcome to the NEW owners of Continental Cream, Julia and Gavin Fleming, join us in wishing them all the best for the future.

“We are sure you will give them the same support and continued custom that you gave us over the last 23 years. We are looking forward to our retirement in July and thank you all most sincerely for the fun and laughs we’ve had over the years.”

Lynda and Chris are retiring after 23 years.

And they couple will be sorely missed as customers flooded the post with comments wishing them well and letting them know that they will be sorely missed.

One comment read: ‘Aw you’ll be really missed. You’re always the first stop for all the boys when they come home. Wishing you a long and happy retirement and good luck to Julia and Gavin’.

Another customer wrote, ‘Very glad it is going to continue - Banchory wouldn’t be the same without it’.

Lynda and Chris have also been recognised in parliament.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, has asked the Scottish Parliament to congratulate them both.

Mr Burnett praised the owners for their dedication to Banchory over the years as well as their fundraising activities for local groups.

He said: “Lynda and Chris are an absolute credit to Banchory and have done so much over the years to help the town. So many people, including tourists, have been through the doors of Continental Cream, highlighting just how popular it is.

“Not only have they built up a business which helps form Banchory town centre, they have continually supported local groups through fundraising activities which have been fantastic.