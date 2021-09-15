Entier operations manager highly commended at NFU Mutual Inspirational Young Person Awards

Shane Pirie with Stephen Hepburn, NFU Mutual Aberdeen City & Shire Agent

Shane Pirie, (23), joined Westhill-based Entier’s Modern Apprenticeship scheme as a trainee chef. He achieved Scottish Vocational Qualification level 2 then 3 in Practical Cookery, quickly demonstrating that he was a competent and eager chef.

He was given experience across the business’ onshore facilities, preparing food for in-house staff restaurants, 200+ people events and small fine dining experiences.

Recognised as Apprentice of the Year as part of the company’s SHINE awards, Shane’s enthusiasm and commitment to learn about the wider business led to him being offered an opportunity as an operations trainee manager.

This role took him to Brazil, Alabama and Houston, tackling major operational tasks along the way involving multimillion-pound contracts.

Shane even dealt with an outbreak of Covid on one of his units and applied himself exceptionally well to the situation and consequences.

Shane will receive a trophy and a £200 cash prize in recognition of his highly commended award.

He said: “I feel very proud to receive this award and grateful to all the people around me who have supported me from the beginning and who have given me great opportunities to make such progress in my career.

"I hope that it helps more young people to make the decision to join the food and drink sector.”

Mark McBrearty, NFU Mutual Regional Manager: “Selecting a winner and two runners up from a record-breaking number of entries this year was too difficult, which is why we decided on an additional three awards.

"I am delighted to be congratulating Shane! All our award-winners have not only done themselves proud, but they are also wonderful ambassadors for our world-famous food and drink industry.