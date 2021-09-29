Equestrian centre reins in new business following Business Gateway support

Maryculter Carriage Driving Centre co-founder Ewan MacInnes

Launched in 1995, Maryculter Carriage Driving Centre is an established business with years of expertise when it comes to horse drawn carriage driving.

The team also provides teaching facilities for all abilities, wedding hire facilities, and opportunities for people with learning and mobility difficulties to use specially designed carriages.

Following lockdown in 2020, co-founder Ewan MacInnes with his wife Jane, knew they would have to adapt their online service offering.

Ewan identified that the main issue was that the business was lacking a clear marketing strategy and required support to maximise its use of social media platforms. He worked closely with Business Gateway to identify areas where he could improve his online presence.

Ewan and Jane also received one-to-one support from their dedicated business adviser, as well as specialist advice on marketing. This direct support increased Ewan and Jane’s confidence in their online abilities as they both upskilled and got to grips with using social media for their business. The pair also received support from a website specialist.

Maryculter Carriage Driving Centre has now increased its following on Facebook by over 250%.

Ewan said: “The last few years have demonstrated how vital it is for businesses to diversify and adapt if they are to survive and remain relevant to their customers.

“By working with Business Gateway, we were able to identify opportunities for survival and growth by expanding our online presence to reach a much wider customer range.

"Fully maximising the use of social media has been challenging for us, and Business Gateway has been hugely helpful. The expertise and guidance have been much appreciated.”