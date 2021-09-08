Exciting partnership announced behind Royal Deeside based businesses

AFFA Fine Open Air Market is one of Aberdeenshire's largest regular open air markets.

AFFA Fine Open Air Market, which runs on the first Sunday of each month, has operated at Crathes since November 2020 and continues to expand, including independent makers and market traders selling everything from food, drink, arts and crafts, to clothing, accessories an things for the home and garden, whilst car booters continue to champion upcycling and recycling.

Etiom's Operations Manager, Adam Simpson said: "Its been an incredibly tough time over the past 18 months and it continues to be a challenge for everyone to navigate the current stresses presented by the effects of the ongoing pandemic.”

“The AFFA Fine concept was established towards the end of last year, primarily to support local makers and market traders looking to trade their produce within a safe open air market place.

"We trialled the concept in November and December last year, and it proved popular, both with shoppers and with the retailers. The concept continues to be popular, continuing at Milton of Crathes Events Field throughout the year. We continue to think of creative ways to adapt the market so that those in most need can benefit from the opportunity. We are excited to be working closely with Leys Estate Group to promote these opportunities."

The new partnership between Etiom and Leys Estate Group allows the AFFA Fine Open Air Market to continue to establish its roots at Milton of Crathes, whilst opening up exciting opportunities for enhancements to the current operation, including free entry and parking, improved opening times of 10am until 2pm, and opening up limited opportunities for local charities and community associations to fundraise.

Leys Estate Group's Chief Executive, David Smart, added: "We are pleased to be working in partnership with Etiom to develop the way in which the markets at Milton of Crathes can support the many charitable organisations which provide a wide range of services and support throughout the north-east.”

“Following a difficult 18 months, the markets provide a valuable opportunity for small businesses and vendors to reach new customers. Our hope is that the charitable organisations which work with us at each market will also benefit from, not only fundraising opportunities on the day, but the opportunity to raise awareness of their vital work.”

“Local charitable and community organisations are invited to get in touch to discuss opportunities to get involved in one of the future markets by emailing [email protected]".

The next AFFA Fine Open Air Market is on October 3, open between 10am and 2pm. Entry and parking is free, with free parking accessible through the Milton of Crathes Events Field Gates off the Milton of Crathes car park.