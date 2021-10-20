Family-owned Deeside bike shop rebrands and launches national retail platform

Firetrail offers bike service and repair works, training courses, and online in store retail.

One year after the specialist bike retailer first opened its doors in Aboyne, Firetrail has expanded with an ambitious new online business, which caters to bikepacking, gravel and enduro mountain bike cyclists.

Owned by husband and wife team, Richard and Alex Lawes, Firetrail’s development further cements Aberdeenshire’s reputation as a leading cycling destination and offers vital cycling supplies and repair services.

The bike shop is located in an ancient coach house within Aboyne Castle grounds, but Firetrail also offers click & collect and UK-wide postal delivery via its brand-new online platform.

Summer 2021 has seen Firetrail become the regional hub for bikepacking and adventure cycling. The team has been busy advising cyclists on which bike, camping equipment and bikepacking luggage to choose, helping them to get ready for journeys big and small.

Further to its retail and workshop offerings Firetrail provides a purpose-built training facility that offers courses in bike maintenance, first aid and navigation.

Firetrail also offers female-only bike maintenance courses, which are delivered by a highly qualified female mechanic and tutor.

Jan Litten, who took part in the first Women’s Velotech Bronze course, said: “It turned out that everyone on the course shared a similar worry, that we didn’t quite know enough or should have in some way prepared.

"The tutor quickly helped us to get over this feeling and on with the learning – the results have been fabulous! I’ll definitely be back for the advanced course.”

The Firetrail workshop has one of the most experienced teams of bike mechanics on Deeside, offering a range of repair and custom build services.

Richard said: “Both Alex and I have a lifelong passion for cycling and our children do too. Aboyne and Aberdeenshire have beautiful scenery with amazing paths and trails for cycling … we’ve realised, like many did during and after lockdown, how lucky we are to live here.

"We hope Firetrail will help other passionate and beginner cyclists to get the equipment, advice and bikes they need to enjoy our amazing country on two wheels.”

Alex added: “We’re working hard to provide the best experience for cyclists shopping both online and in store.

"Like many of my female friends, I’ve sometimes despaired about the absence of female expertise in bike shops and found it difficult to get support in choosing for example the right saddle. We stock a selection of female-specific saddles, cycling clothing and offer bike repair classes, including courses just for women.”