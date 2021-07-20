Funding boost for Ghillie's Larder in Braemar

The Ghillies Larder will receive funding for its monthly farmers' market

The Regional Food Fund (RFF) has awarded £200,000 to a range of projects across Scotland to help producers and event organisers showcase quality regional food and drink products.

The Ghillies Larder will receive funding for its monthly farmers' market to connect producers, farmers & artisan makers with locals and visitors.

A total of 42 grants of up to £5,000 have been made to stimulate creative, innovative and collaborative projects.

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Since its launch in February, the demand for the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership Regional Food Fund has been incredible and we are delighted that it has resulted in the funding allocation being doubled to £200,000.

“The fund provides vital support to 42 excellent collaborative projects and initiatives that will contribute to the recovery and growth of the food, drink and tourism sectors countrywide.

“We look forward to seeing the awarded projects come to life over the next six months.”

Rural Affairs and Islands Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “This funding underlines our continued commitment to this important and exciting sector and I am delighted to see the involvement of such a diverse range of projects.

“A combination of Covid-19 and Brexit have dealt a significant blow to many of our high-quality food and drink producers and recognising this, we doubled the initial funding to £200,000 to help more projects.

“We know that consumers are increasingly interested in where their food comes from and are looking for high welfare and production standards, as well as taking into account environmental issues including food miles and are increasingly buying local.

“These collaborative projects will also showcase the incredible range of food and drink produced in Scotland and deliver unique and memorable eating and drinking experiences as we look to welcoming more international visitors.”