Helping It Happen Awards 2021 finalists announced

Now in its fifth year, the Helping it Happen Awards have become firmly established in recognising the role of estates, businesses and community groups who are helping rural Scotland thrive.

The Wee Scottish Cider Company with Kingcausie Estate, has been shortlisted in the Rural Business Award category.

The company, based at Kingcausie Estate and in cooperation with several Estates have created a new, natural Scottish drink crafted from old apple varieties grown in historic walled gardens of the North east.

‘Seidear’ is made using the same method that is used for Champagne.

The Wee Scottish Cider Company was founded during and despite the pandemic. This enterprise would have been impossible without the great support from Kingcausie and other Estates.

The Cairngorms Capercaillie Project has been nominated in the Conservation Award category.

The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and led by the Cairngorms National Park Authority.

A diverse range of highly committed partners from private estates, volunteer groups, businesses, public agencies and charities are all working together through the project with a shared endeavour to overcome challenges and create new solutions to help secure a long-term future for capercaillie in the UK.

It’s possible that there are now less than 1,000 capercaillie left in the UK, with almost all of them live in the Cairngorms National Park. Action in the National Park is therefore critical to prevent extinction in the UK and build a long-term future for the species.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land & Estates, said: “After another difficult year for many businesses and individuals, the entries in the Helping it Happen Awards have shown how resilient, resourceful and passionate individuals, rural businesses and organisations are in order to make a positive contribution to society.”