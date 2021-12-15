History made as Dark Matters Distillers auctions inagural collection

Inspired by the world of science, the collection fetched over £41k at auction

The auction, which took place last month, was also Rum Auctioneer’s biggest to date both by volume and value, with over 1,700 lots and a total hammer price just shy of £465,000.

Banchory-based Dark Matter’s bottles no. 1 to 9, were curated as part of a singular collection, the ‘Physicist Series’. Taking inspiration from the world of science, each bottling was named after a renowned physicist with Bottle #1 ‘Einstein’, achieving a Hammer Price of £13,000 – the third highest hammer price for a Rum sold on Rum Auctioneer’s platforms.

The bottles all came from Cask 001 which was filled on 28th August 2015 in a virgin American oak barrel with medium char and bottled at six years old, with no filtering, dilution, additives, sugar or colourings.

The ABV of the spirit increased from 63.5% - 66.3% during maturation, an unusual phenomenon rarely witnessed in rum production but created under specific warehouse conditions.

Jim Ewen, Managing Director, Dark Matter Distillers, said: “It's a milestone moment for us to see our inaugural aged rum come to auction and we couldn't be happier with the results which went beyond our expectations.

" It is fantastic to see the international interest in what we are doing here in Scotland; the diversity in rum is incredible and it's an honour for our young distillery to have received such an enthusiastic reception from rum enthusiasts around the world.

“This is just the beginning of our journey and given the increasing interest in rum, we are very excited to see how Dark Matter grows in the coming years.”