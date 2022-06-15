Innovator Award success for SpringGen founder Jenny Madhoo

Held in Manchester, Jenny was recognised for her pioneering work setting up SpringGen, the financial advice platform for Millennials and Gen Zers.

The award acknowledges someone who has broken the mould and created or done something incredible in the financial planning profession.

With the best part of 10 years working in traditional Financial Services companies, Jenny found she was constantly having to turn away fellow Gen Y and Zs because her companies’ services weren’t designed to meet their needs.

SpringGen founder Jenny Madhoo has been named the Innovator of the Year. (Pic:Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

With the support of Acumen Financial Planning, Jenny set about trying to design a Financial Planning solution that would fit the needs of Gen Ys and Gen Zs that want money advice, but currently have nowhere to turn to get it, and with that SpringGen was born.

Part of The Financial Planning group which includes Acumen Financial Planning and Acumen Employee Benefits, SpringGen is also celebrating its first year in business with an established client base currently managing £1 million funds under advice.

Jenny Madhoo, Chartered Financial Planner and Founder of SpringGen, said: “I’m really happy to receive the Next Gen Planners award for Innovation this year, as recognition that we are navigating unchartered waters with SpringGen Advice in our pursuit to plug the advice gap for young professionals.

"It’s a great feeling that the hard work we are putting in behind the scenes is being recognised by our peers.”

Keith Mackie, Director of Acumen Financial Planning added: “We are absolutely thrilled for Jenny, who deserves this award so much.

"She identified a gap in the financial market and took the initiative by setting up SpringGen, which has really grown in just twelve months.

"We are delighted that Jenny brought this idea to us and we were more than happy to support Jenny with SpringGen.”