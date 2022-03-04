Joanna will lead team at Balmoral Arms following £2.2m refurbishment

Joanna Whysall has been appointed general manager of the Balmoral Arms.

Seasoned hotelier Joanna Whysall joins from her most recent role as general manager at the hotel group’s Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa to take the reins at its sister property in Ballater in the heart of Royal Deeside, which is currently undergoing a £2.2million refurbishment.

Formerly known as the Deeside Inn, the property will re-launch in the coming months as the Balmoral Arms, with Joanna heading up the team striving for five-star status off the back of the seven-figure transformation.

Joanna dedicated six years to the Crerar Hotels property in Ballater from 2012 to 2018 and is excited to move back to the area to oversee the final stages of the refurbishment and rebranding – including a recruitment drive to build the team that will re-launch the new proposition.

A total of 29 roles will be created within the local area including chefs, housekeepers, and food and beverage team members – with opportunities to suit experienced hoteliers as well as those looking to embark on a career in the industry.

Joanna said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be leading the launch of Balmoral Arms at such an exciting and crucial time.

“Having been part of the Crerar Hotels family for a number of years, I’m well aware of the high standards of authentic Scottish hospitality that our guests are accustomed to and I’m looking forward to recruiting an outstanding team to re-open what will undoubtedly be a five-star proposition in the heart of Royal Deeside – and at the most fitting time, during a milestone Jubilee year.”

Following its extensive refurbishment, a range of suites and deluxe rooms, as well as a new dining experience and spa treatment rooms will be on offer at the Balmoral Arms, which is just moments from the Scottish residence of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “We’re investing heavily in creating a retreat fit for royalty and Joanna is an absolute expert when it comes to ensuring the level of service that goes along with such a proposition.

“I have every confidence that Joanna will create an outstanding team that will not only thrive, but also achieve real success during the final stages of the refurbishment, and beyond.”