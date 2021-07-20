Key appointment for innovative hazardous lighting specialist BME Nitech

Graham Donnelly, BME Nitech business development manager.

Graham Donnelly, from Torphins, has been appointed business development manager to lead the expansion of the firm’s innovative hazardous area temporary and portable lighting products in the UK and internationally.

Graham has 17 years’ strategic sales and BD expertise.

Part of the BME group of companies, BME Nitech is predicting a bright future for its innovative industrial lighting solution after investing £1million in a product development programme.

The lights were formally launched at the start of 2020.

The innovative products took more than three years to develop and have already been adopted by North Sea operators, fabric maintenance firms, shipyards, refineries, distilleries, emergency services, the aerospace industry and other sectors.

Scot Borland, managing director at BME, said: “The addition of Graham to the team is the latest step in broadening the reach of our lighting products.

"We’re very proud to say we’ve developed a lighter, brighter and better product that is British-made and already being used globally by some of industry’s biggest names. We’re delighted to have someone of Graham’s expertise on board as we look to move the company forward.”

Graham, who previously ran his own business development consultancy, said: “The chance to be a part of this innovative business and take it to the next level is a fantastic opportunity.

"There is a huge gap in the hazardous area temporary and portable market. We have an amazing product – one with outstanding cost and efficiency benefits as well as a customer-focussed aftermarket service.

“It’s now a case of getting decision-makers to realise there has been a step change in this area of the supply chain and make BME Nitech the go-to temporary and portable lighting product.”

Graham’s successes in the past includes securing and running lucrative rental partnerships in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean.

He is already in discussions with a number of companies to agree international distributor agreements.