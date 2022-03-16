Latest award helps Logan mark 40 years of Deeside Photographics

Logan Sangster was delighted to pick up 'Photographer of the Year' at the Top Tier Awards, the latest honour for Deeside Photographics as the business celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Deeside Photographics, established by Logan Sangster in 1982, are social photographers, specialising in wedding and portrait photography.

And it was at the recent prestigious Top Tier Wedding Awards that the Logan picked up his latest honour as ‘Photographer of the Year’. It’s an award he previously won in 2017, making him the first to complete a double - and this latest success just adds to what promises to be a special year for the business.

Logan started Deeside Photographics at the age of just 16, after training in an old established photography firm in Aberdeen, and rented an attic office in an old Victorian house on Banchory’s High Street.

Logan has been a regular visitor to Balmoral Castle over the years, taking portrait pictures and group photographs for the royal family.

As business grew, he installed a state-of-the-art lab and developed films and printed all the company’s work, and sometimes work for other photographers too. Back in those days, Logan ensured wedding photographs were developed and printed the day they were taken and sent back to the reception for the couple and guests to view and purchase – quite a task in the pre-digital era, and especially so when he was sometimes covering four weddings in a day!

The business continued to go from strength to strength, winning various awards in the portrait and wedding categories of national competitions.

Logan has played a major role in the local community too, being a member of the Business Association, and a business mentor for start-up businesses in the area. He works with local schools too, on various enterprise projects and career development initiatives. And he company, for years, has done the photography for many schools and nurseries, each receiving commission from the sessions to buy educational items.

He always says his family is his first priority – but his business and work is his obsession! Logan and Julie have been married for 35 years, and have three grown up children, and three grandchildren. Julie has her own hair and beauty business in Banchory.

In 1998, Logan got a call from a Mr Wilson, based at Balmoral Castle, asking if was free to take some “family portraits on Sunday” at Balmoral.

Logan has quite a few friends who have great senses of humour like him, and he honestly thought it was a wind-up. However, it turned out to be genuine and since then Logan has been a regular at Balmoral when Her Majesty The Queen is in residence at her Deeside home, taking various family portraits, groups and candid shots, and photographing the famous 'Ghillies Ball' in the Grand Ballroom – most of which have been published all over the world. Some of his images were also made into postcards which were sold at all the Royal households in the country.

When Logan opened Deeside Photographics, he always said he always wanted to “give something back” to his beloved community – and he’s certainly done that!

His first major event was in July 1985, on the back of Bob Geldof’s worldwide ‘Run for Life' famine relief campaign. He set up a Banchory run, and the local community raised over £11,000 for the fund.

And in 1998, Logan, with the company, organised the ‘Banchory Summer Marquee Ball’ which has now been taking place annuakly for over 20 years, and has raised nearly £500,000 for various charities.

Not surprisingly, he amassed more than a few stories over the years.

He has driven two brides to their weddings after their cars broke down, he’s been best man and a witness on many occasions – and he’s even played the organ at one wedding. That was in an old church with no electricity, so it was a 'foot pedal job' – and he compared it to running a marathon.

His story telling always goes down well when he does after dinner speaking!