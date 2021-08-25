Legasea awarded Subsea Services contract with Harbour Energy

The Legasea team.

The contract will run for an initial five years, and the award covers a range of electrical, mechanical and hydraulic engineering services, as well as consultation in relation to decommissioning and the circular economy.

Ray Milne, Operations Director at Legasea said: “We are delighted to be providing support to assist Harbour’s vital investment in the future of the North Sea.

"We look forward to developing our relationship with them further, by providing safe, efficient and sustainable delivery of goods and services”.

Legasea is an environmental service company, for the energy sector, with a focus on the Circular Economy for subsea production systems and controls.

The company offers a wide range of electrical, hydraulic and mechanical engineering services, and offers an alternative route for recovered subsea systems, or excess inventory.

Legasea services include onshore, offshore and onsite operations, remaining flexible in its approach to cater to client’s requirements and minimising additional costs to their businesses.

Legasea are at the forefront of this transition; leading the change and proving to companies that reuse is the answer they need.