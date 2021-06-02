Legasea in running for Engineering Company of the Year award

The Legasea team.

Back for its fifth year, the Business Insider Made in Scotland Awards, in partnership with the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, champions all aspects of transformational discoveries and developments made in Scotland.

In an ever-more crowded marketplace, organisations must introduce new products and processes to stand out.

Scottish Business Insider invites innovative companies and individuals that have found success, both domestically and internationally, to participate in the Made in Scotland Awards and have their contribution recognised.

The Made in Scotland Awards 2021 event will be hosted online, by acclaimed Scottish comedian Fred MacAulay, and will take place on Thursday, June 10 at 6pm.

Ray Milne, Legasea Operations Director said: “Being nominated as Engineering Company of the Year is an honour to all of us at Legasea!

"We are incredibly grateful to the judges, as well as all our clients and supply chain, for their continued support.

"The backing and recognition that we have received from across the energy sector and beyond, has surpassed all of our expectations!”

Legasea is an environmental service company for the energy industry, with a focus on the Circular Economy for subsea equipment, specialising in a range of electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical engineering services.

The company was founded in 2018 and has grown from a concept to a rapidly expanding business in the time since, reducing costs and carbon emissions for a wide range of global clients, and significantly advancing the drive towards a sustainable future for the energy sector.

Legasea promotes sustainability and reuse, its ethos is one of a Circular Economy, taking one company’s waste and restoring it to be of value elsewhere.

Its services include onshore, offshore and onsite operations, remaining flexible in its approach to cater to our client’s requirements and minimising additional costs to their businesses.