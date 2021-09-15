Legasea in running for national award alongside industry heavyweights

The team at Legasea.

There are 41 companies vying to win 10 category awards, and ultimately the coveted title of Manufacturer of the Year.

The shortlist represents the true diversity of UK manufacturing, ranging from fast growing SME’s, such as Legasea, household names including Amazon and Weetabix, and industrial giants like Siemens Energy and BAE Systems.

Delivered by The Manufacturer in partnership with the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), The Manufacturer MX Awards have a combined heritage of over 50 years and are widely regarded as the gold standard in industry awards.

TMMX Awards exist to encourage, benchmark and celebrate manufacturing excellence, with every stage of the programme providing value for participants, whatever their excellence maturity.

The Manufacturer are proud to support and champion the UK manufacturing sector and over the past 12 months the incredible agility, adaptability and resilience has shown there is no shortage of manufacturing excellence.

Lewis Sim, Legasea Managing Director said: “Being nominated as Sustainable Manufacturing Company of the Year is a great honour to all of us at Legasea. Having only started the business two and a half years ago, it is astounding to be named alongside a range of incredible SME’s and major multinational organisations, as one of the top manufacturing companies in the UK. We are extremely grateful to the judges, as well as all of our team, our clients, and supply chain, for their continued support!”

Peter Flinn, president of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers added: “I am glad to see TMMX up and running again in 2021 and to see the partnership between The Manufacturer and the Institution flourishing. The awards recognise that manufacturing is a major driver of our economy and is a sector based around rapid innovation, with engineers at the heart of change.”