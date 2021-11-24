Local artists contributes to launch of The Stationery Society

Rho Rho Illustrations features in The Stationery Society's latest collection

Banchory-based Rho Rho Illustrations have already have contributed to the Seaside, Adventure and now the latest festive Christmas box.

Heavily influenced by their backgrounds in industrial design and with an obsession for colour, Rho Rho Illustrations are inspired by the places in Scotland they love, the natural environment in Aberdeenshire and everyday product design they admire.

The Stationery Society’s new gift collection is all designed and produced here in the UK. With a mission to support British artists and a tagline of “Stationery with a Heart”,

The Stationery Society has committed to donate 25 per cent of all sales to a different charity each month.

By subscribing online, The Stationery Society will deliver a monthly stationery gift box that brings together cards, badges, notebooks, notepads, postcards and surprises, exclusively designed by a selection of British artists.

Each month will have a new theme and relevant charity partner to go with it.

Last year, For the Love of the North, run by the team behind The Stationery Society, became well-known in the North-East of England for their “Love Will Get Us Through” art series which that raised over £10,000 for the NHS.

Paul and Lucy Hull, owners of both businesses are keen to support creatives across the country and as a result, The Stationery Society was born.

Paul and Lucy Hull said: “After 4 years of working with the very best creatives in our own part of the world, the North East of England, we're delighted to be expanding across the UK with the launch of The Stationery Society.

"We have been thrilled with the feedback we’ve received to date and are excited to see what the future holds for our indie brand.”

In the the most recent November Box, The Stationery Society features items from Bee Brown, Lisa Kirkbride, Pippy B, Little Flowers by Slingo and Laura Burnett with 25 per cent of sales being donated to The Salvation Army.