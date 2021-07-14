Love at first sight for new owners of Bennachie Lodge

The Lodge's restaurant

In May this year, Roy Duncan and Danny Mussard took over the running of the hotel and its in very safe hands.

Best friends for more than 30 years, Danny and Roy have shared many businesses over the last 17 years both in Scotland and England always in hospitality and catering.

Roy is a fully qualified chef and has worked with a number of celebrities including Nick Nairn when they teamed up for an ITV production cooking show and was actually runner up.

Customers can enjoy food and drinks in the Lodge's peaceful country surroundings.

"We already own the Croft and Cairns in Aberdeen that we had been running for a year or so and created a restaurant that within six months reached number 1 on TripAdviser,” Danny explained.

“We heard by chance of the Bennachie Lodge Hotel was looking for new owners and had been a victim of the pandemic like so many hospitality venues have been. We took one look at the beautiful building and grounds and knew that this business had to be resurrected.

“The decision was made and leases and recruitment were fast tracked and within two months we opened on the 28th of May. We have been so grateful for all the support so far that’s been beyond our expectations.”

Moving into the hotel element is new to Danny and Roy, but they are aiming to create a high quality experience for guests that come to stay.

The Lodge's stunning rooms are perfect for weary travellers.

Bennachie Lodge is located in peaceful country surroundings and the wonderful restaurant serves food from 9.00am till 8.30pm every day with breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Diners can eat in the lodge restaurant, the bar, the terrace or the garden – the biggest beer garden in the northest of Scotland.

The menus are filled with mouth-watering dishes to suit everyone’s taste.

Danny continued: “We offer an exciting menu that combines some pub favourites with some of ours.

Local ingredients are used in the dishes.

“Monkfish fondue, slab of home smoked ribs, Jack Daniels chicken, our famous mac and cheese, local line caught haddock with triple cooked fries, local salmon, Aberdeen Angus steak and our haloumi Ceasar veggie salad is popular, our sunday roast is now a regular.

"All these fine plates of food are always prepared with the most local of ingredients.”

There are also some deals that customers can take advantage of.

Danny said: “We have also introduced some early week specials with all burgers on a Monday evening and a Tuesday and Wednesday deal with buy a main and get a starter free with all bookings quoting 2 for 1.

“And we are going to start a woodfire pizza cabin and deli burger cabin with take away and deliveries to surrounding areas.”

He added: “Our general manager Kerry Chambers has a wealth of experience within the industry and her hand picked and trained team will ensure the most amazing experience.”