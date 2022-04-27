Maritime Developments Limited wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise

MDL won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise

The Westhill-based company has been recognised for its excellence in International Trade, for Outstanding Continuous Growth in overseas sales over the last 6 years.

It has seen the exports grow 192 per cent in the six-year award period, with top markets including Norway, China, Angola, India and the Netherlands.

Derek Smith, MDL CEO, said: “A Queen’s Award is a fantastic recognition for any business in the UK and I am extremely proud to be able to say Maritime Developments has achieved this prestigious nod of approval.

“This Award is a recognition for the dedication of One Team MDL to our mission: to solve challenges faced by our customers.

"I want to thank all our employees for their hard work and commitment in continuing to deliver the MDL standard of service every day, as well as our customers over the years for trusting our company in enabling their projects.

“With solid foundations in place and fantastic talent on our team, I trust that this trend will continue - so I am excited for Maritime Developments’ onward journey!”

MDL is one of 226 organisations across the UK to be recognised with the prestigious accolade – now in its 56th year, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

This year, 232 businesses representing every part of the United Kingdom and a range of sectors have been recognised by Her Majesty The Queen on her birthday as among the best in the country.

Awards have been won in the categories of International Trade (141 winners), Innovation (51), Sustainable Development (31) and Promoting Opportunity (9).

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: “I’d like to congratulate all the winners of this most prestigious award. Their innovation, contribution to sustainable development and achievements in trade prove once again that Scotland is a major player on the global business stage.”