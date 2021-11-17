Morrisons helps food banks and community groups with Christmas 'Giving Tree'

Customers can pick up a bauble worth £1, £2 or £5 to donate to a local food bank or community group nominated by their store.

All 498 Morrisons stores – including the Banchory branch on North Deeside Road – will be putting up their tree with the aim of raising over half a million pounds for a variety of food banks and local communities throughout November and December.

Customers looking to donate can pick a bauble and take it to the checkouts along with their shopping.

Each bauble has a barcode on the back for the checkout colleague to scan, and add £1, £2 or £5 to the customer’s bill.

Morrisons will also continue offering their popular food bank ‘Pick Up Packs’ in stores throughout the festive period as well as bringing back its Gift Donation Stations where customers can donate new gifts.

Donated items are passed on to good causes and charities in the community.

Rebecca Singleton, Community Director at Morrisons, said: “Christmas can be a challenging time and food banks are a lifeline for many people.

"We want to make it easier for our customers to donate in whatever way they can to help those in their local community get the items they need.