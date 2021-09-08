New manager and whisky ambassador at Bertie’s Whisky Bar

Bertie’s Whisky Bar has recently appointed Mark Shedden as its new Manager and Katy Fennema as its Whisky Ambassador.

With a growing reputation as a destination whisky bar, Bertie’s is pleased to announce its new Manager, Mark Shedden, and Whisky Ambassador, Katy Fennema.

As whisky takes centre stage at the Fife Arms, through Bertie’s Whisky Bar and its soon to launch own blended malt whisky, The Fife Arms Braemar Whisky, Mark and Katy will play an integral part in bringing whisky experiences to life.

A born and bred Scotsman, Mark joins Bertie’s with a wide range of food and beverage experience having held various operational and management positions in luxury resorts, hotels, and restaurants.

Whisky has always been a passion of Mark’s and central to his career whether this has been through tastings, pairings, or larger seminars.

It seemed only fitting that he take on the role of Bertie’s Manager.

In his role as Manager, Mark will be an ever-present figure leading the helm of the bar, ensuring the highest standard of service and all-round exceptional guest experience, as well as managing team training and development.

Whisky enthusiast and Braemar resident, Katy Fennema, has run whisky tastings and tours for many years through her own guiding business, Braemar Highland Experience.

Having worked as a consultant for Edinburgh Whisky Academy, Katy is passionate about the history of whisky, and sharing the deep-rooted connections of whisky in the Scottish Highlands.

Now, as Whisky Ambassador, Katy will work closely with Mark bringing her knowledge and expertise of whisky to Fife Arms guests and supporting the team with weekly group tastings, exploring, and sampling the range of whiskies in the collection at Bertie’s.

Together, Mark and Katy will play an instrumental role in creating extraordinary whisky experiences, guiding guests through Bertie’s collection of 365 fine and rare whiskies, hosting regular tastings, training the team and enhancing the immersive whisky offering at the Fife Arms.