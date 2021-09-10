North-east charity Clan welcomes support for Power of Help campaign

Clan's Fiona Fernie was delighted to receive the £10,000 donation from Mike Killeen, vice president operations at Serica, for the Power of Help campaign.

North-east company Serica Energy, which operates the Bruce gas field in the Northern North Sea, partnered with Clan in 2019 and has now announced its sponsorship of its new campaign to help support those that have been affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Clan continued to support people affected by cancer throughout the coronavirus pandemic despite cancelling major fundraising events in 2020 which saw a major deficit in funds.

As restrictions continue to ease, Clan’s Power to Help campaign, launched in May of this year, is empowering others to be able to help those in need of support.

Mike Killeen, Serica Energy’s Vice President Operations, said: “We greatly admire the work that Clan has done during lockdown and their dynamic future plans now that life is moving towards normality.

"We know from our association with Clan that people affected by cancer can feel very isolated, so their continued invaluable support, whether that be by phone or now, with the return of face-to-face appointments, is fundamentally important.

“We are delighted to offer this donation to help the appeal kick-off and look forward to an ongoing and much-valued relationship with Clan.”

Fiona Fernie, Head of Income Generation & Business Development for Clan, welcomed the continued support of Serica.

"The company generously supported Clan’s Here for You appeal in 2020 and we are incredibly grateful to have the backing of Serica once again for Power to Help,” she said.

“Clan has been here for people affected by cancer throughout the pandemic, and now we want to empower you to make a difference. We couldn't offer our professional cancer support services without your generosity, whether through volunteering your time, donating, or fundraising for Clan.

“Now that we have re-opened our doors to new and existing clients, it’s more important than ever to encourage anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis to speak to one of our support professionals.”