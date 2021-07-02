North-east pass provides range of offers to encourage tourism

The Northern HighLights Pass provides range of money saving offers from tourist attractions, hospitality providers and local businesses.

The Northern HighLights Pass aims to encourage visitors to explore the region, providing them with a range of money saving offers from leading tourist attractions, hospitality providers and local businesses.

It already has the backing of leading tourism bodies VisitScotland and VisitAberdeenshire along with Aberdeenshire Council.

Valid for two or five consecutive days, each Northern HighLights Pass gives visitors discounted access to a selection of visitor attractions, museums and activities. It can be purchased online and is available in either digital or physical format and comes with a map of the area and accompanying visitor information. Each pass can only be used by one individual.

Among the attractions already signed up are National Trust for Scotland properties, Grampian Transport Museum, Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery, Blair Castle, Strathisla Distillery, Peterhead Prison Museum and MacDuff Marine Aquarium.

Moira Gash, who was involved in developing the pass, said: “The Northern HighLights Pass is something new and exciting for the north-east tourism sector. It brings a concept widely used and understood by visitors in major cities around the world to the local marketplace.

"This is a platform for businesses around the region to work together to showcase what it has to offer and provide holidaymakers with an added incentive to visit.”