Obituary: Graeme Wilson MBE

Graeme Wilson MBE passed away last week.

Educated at Aberdeen Grammar school, Graeme served his time as an apprentice with Thomas Graham & Sons in Glasgow, before returning to Aberdeen in 1955, when he was appointed as MD of William Wilson & Co (Aberdeen) Ltd and then Chairman in 1972.

Graeme and his brother Sandy grew the business to c.600 employees, operating through a network of 45 branches in Scotland & Northern England. The business was sold to Wolseley UK in 2005.

In Scouting circles, Graeme was known as Bosun, and was a life-long supporter of the 1st Banchory Scout Group. He started as a Wolf Cub, Scout, Patrol Leader and Scouter then became an Assistant Scout Master in 1957, stepping down as Group Scout Leader in 1994.

Scout camps, campfires and Fleur De Lys balls were all in the mix and the legendary Gang Shows from 1956 to 1969 and other Cubs and Scouts shows thereafter. Graeme was Chairman of the Scottish Scout Committee and member of London Council for seven years and was awarded the Silver Wolf, the highest adult recognition for Services to the Movement in 1985.

Graeme was also known locally for treading the boards through his early involvement with the ‘55 Club’ along with his sister Iso to Deeside Musical Society in Aboyne & Attic Theatre in Aberdeen.

Graeme was also a generous benefactor to many music based performances through GJW Productions.

In 1963, he was made grantee of a Royal Warrant granted to William Wilson Ltd by HM The Queen. He served as President of the Aberdeen Association of Royal Warrant Holders in 1970 – 1971 and again in 1981 – 1982 and served as National President of Royal Warrant Holders Association in 1987 – 1988.

Made an MBE in the 2000 Honours List for lifelong service to the Scout Movement, Graeme was a proud family man celebrating 44 years of marriage with his late wife Kathleen who passed away in 2010.