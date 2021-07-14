Pop-up shops success at Milton of Crathes

The available unit at Milton of Crathes, near Banchory.

The Steading at Milton of Crathes has been home to individuals and small businesses each weekend since May,

And now due to its popularity, Leys Estate will continue to offer the space to Pop-Up shops until October.

The unit, which occupies the building adjacent to the Milton Art Gallery, has attracted a wide range of pop-up shops over the past months.

Businesses include everything from photography to wooden sculptures, upcycled furniture, vintage clothing and jewellery being showcased by artists and makers.

The Steading is also home to several pieces of furniture from local company Upcycled With Love x, (www.facebook.com/Upcycledwithlovex) which gives old pieces of furniture a new lease of life.

The items include everything of all sizes from seats and tables to unique sideboards and tables.

With space within the unit available to rent on a weekend basis, the estate hopes that the pop-up unit will continue to provide a much-needed opportunity for local entrepreneurs to showcase their products, crafts and talents during what has been a challenging time for the retail sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Information about each weekend will be posted on the Milton of Crathes Facebook page at www.facebook.com/miltonofcrathes/

Businesses at the Milton of Crathes complex currently include Milton Art Gallery, Milton Brasserie, Hidden Scotland and TwinPeakes Fishing.

Anyone interested in finding out more about hosting a Pop-up at The Steading should drop an email to [email protected] or alternatively call 01330 826 506.

Leys Estate lies to the north-east of Banchory nestled between the River Dee and the southern slopes of the Hill of Fare and is approximately 25km west of Aberdeen.

The estate covers around 7,800 acres of mixed-use land and woodland and supports more than 120 local businesses.