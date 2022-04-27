Reconnecting Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with vital overseas markets

Discover Scotland: Reconnect 2022 is part of VisitScotland’s activity to rebuild international tourism demand, as well as supporting the country’s ambitions to be a leading destination for responsible tourism.

In total, 324 Scottish businesses engaged with 298 international tour operators and travel agents from 21 global markets at the three-day online event earlier this month.

In this region, these included the Gordon Highlanders Museum, Grampian Escapes and Tours Ltd, VisitAberdeenshire, Braemar Highland Games Visitor Centre, Aberdeen Douglas Hotel, Peterhead Prison Museum and Hilton Aberdeen TECA Hotel.

The trade event aimed to reconnec Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with vital overseas markets . (Photo: VisitScotland / Luigi Di Pasquale)

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland’s Regional Leadership Director, said: “Discover Scotland 2022 enables tourism businesses from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to connect with key buyers from around the globe to help attract visitors, from near and far, to help rebuild our valuable tourism industry.

"As well as the economic benefits of engaging with global markets, Discover Scotland was a hugely enjoyable week in terms of reconnecting with colleagues and customers from around the world.”

Robert Miller, Product Manager for Goway Travel, based in Canada said: “Events like Discover Scotland 2022 are critical in our industry’s recovery. It is great to discuss opportunities, operational challenges, and to learn about all the excellent and innovative ideas, activities and updates that have come about over the last two years.

"It has been great to reconnect with existing partners to plan and prepare for the many travelers that are quickly gearing up for their long overdue trips abroad! It’s shaping up to be a busy summer; finally!”

Nick Landy, Supplier Relationship Manager with Brendan Vacations, whose main market is the USA, said: “Discover Scotland 2022 has been timely and vital in facilitating a reconnection with our partners. The OnAir platform is great and provides easy access to supplier's collateral, media and contact details.

"The sessions have been interesting and relevant and the message about sustainability is loud and clear; we no longer see this as something we should be thinking about but instead we are working